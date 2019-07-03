UrduPoint.com
Man Killed, Two People Injured In Firing Incident At Lahore Airport

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:39 PM

Man killed, two people injured in firing incident at Lahore airport

One man was killed and two people were injured when an unidentified person opened fire at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesda

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) One man was killed and two people were injured when an unidentified person opened fire at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday.The incident took place at the arrival/waiting area outside the main airport building.According to Rescue 1122 sources, two people were injured in the firing.

SP Cantt Safdar Raza Qazi said one injured person was in a critical condition.

Based on initial reports, the firing was over a personal dispute, added the SP. Further investigation is underway.A forensic team has reached the site while entry and exit points to the airport have been closed. Security has been increased.According to SP Qazi, two suspects, identified as Arshad and Shan, have been taken into custody.

