Man Killed, Two Women Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 03:49 PM

Man killed, two women injured

A motorcyclist was killed while his wife and sister suffered serious injuries after hitting a trailer head-on at Muzaffargah road on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while his wife and sister suffered serious injuries after hitting a trailer head-on at Muzaffargah road on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, Amjad, son of Muhammad Sajjad, 32, resident of Khan Bela, tehsil Liaquatpur, died on the spot while his 16-year-old wife Bushra A, and 8-year-old sister Ayesha were critically injured.

Ambulance staff reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur for medico-legal process , they said.

The accident took place while overtaking another vehicle, they said.

