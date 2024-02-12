Man Killed, Two Women Injured In Bike Crash
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 11:40 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Bike rider was killed with two women were injured by hitting with truck coming behind at Mian Wali road near pathan hotel.
The rescuer said the motorbike got crashed with the truck was hit with the car first of all which was ahead of it.
M. Shakeel, 45, son of Bashir Ahmad, succumbed to head injuries on the spot.
His both of legs got multiple fracture as well.
The injured including Naseem Akhtar, 42, w/o Shakeel Ahmad, and Shaista, 50, w/o Munawar wounded at knee joint of the left leg and both of legs fractured respectively.
The victims were removed to Nishtar Hospital Multan after giving them emergency treatment on the location.
Police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed which started the investigation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two women elected in KP elections30 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather reported in Bahawalpur51 minutes ago
-
APHC praises IIOJK people for strongly responding to call for shutdown2 hours ago
-
MQM –P marks ‘Youm e Tashakur’11 hours ago
-
JI holds protest demos against election results13 hours ago
-
Maqbool Butt an icon of Kashmir freedom movement: Mushaal13 hours ago
-
Police book PTI's activists over violent protests in Attock, Pindigheb13 hours ago
-
PML-N, PPP agree on political cooperation13 hours ago
-
Domki pays tribute to security forces for conducting peaceful election13 hours ago
-
ICT Admin seeks applications from childless couples for adoption of children14 hours ago
-
JUP leader says his decision to support PPP proven right14 hours ago
-
No party alone can't form govt at Centre: Khuhro14 hours ago