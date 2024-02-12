Open Menu

Man Killed, Two Women Injured In Bike Crash

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 11:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Bike rider was killed with two women were injured by hitting with truck coming behind at Mian Wali road near pathan hotel.

The rescuer said the motorbike got crashed with the truck was hit with the car first of all which was ahead of it.

M. Shakeel, 45, son of Bashir Ahmad, succumbed to head injuries on the spot.

His both of legs got multiple fracture as well.

The injured including Naseem Akhtar, 42, w/o Shakeel Ahmad, and Shaista, 50, w/o Munawar wounded at knee joint of the left leg and both of legs fractured respectively.

The victims were removed to Nishtar Hospital Multan after giving them emergency treatment on the location.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed which started the investigation.

