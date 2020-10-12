UrduPoint.com
Man Killed Uncle Over Land Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 09:50 AM

Man killed uncle over land dispute

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed by nephew over land dispute here in Bangla Kambwa in the limits of Saddar Police station.

Police said on Monday that accused Hamza r/o bangla Kambwa had an enmity over 3-marla land with his uncle Abdur-Rehman of the same locality.

On the day of incident,both exchanged harsh words and in a fit of rage Hamza opened fire at his uncle.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Lahore General hospital in critical condition but he breathed his last.

Police registered case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

