Man killed uncle over land dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed by nephew over land dispute here in Bangla Kambwa in the limits of Saddar Police station.

Police said on Monday that accused Hamza r/o bangla Kambwa had an enmity over 3-marla land with his uncle Abdur-Rehman of the same locality.

On the day of incident,both exchanged harsh words and in a fit of rage Hamza opened fire at his uncle.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Lahore General hospital in critical condition but he breathed his last.

Police registered case and started investigation.