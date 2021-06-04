UrduPoint.com
Man Killed Uncle With Bricks Over Family Feud In Jand

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:06 PM

Man killed uncle with bricks over family feud in Jand

Two persons were killed while a minor was assaulted in a graveyard in three separate incidents in various parts of Attock on Friday, police sources said

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed while a minor was assaulted in a graveyard in three separate incidents in various parts of Attock on Friday, police sources said.

In first gloomy incident, a man has killed his uncle by beating him through bricks near his house located on Rawalpindi-Kohat road in limits of Jand Police station. Police while quoting the family of the deceased has said that Arbaz Khan-who belongs to Afghan family, has some dispute over family issues with his uncle Sucha Khan. On Friday, both have exchanged hot words and out of rage, Arbaz took bricks and beat his uncle to death. Later the accused managed to escape from the scene successfully. In second incident, a mechanic helper lost his life while repairing a tractor at his workshop located at Pindigheab bus stand.

Police while quoting eye witnesses said that Allah Ditta was repairing a tractor along with 18 years old helper Hussain Anjum when the tractor slipped and fell over them resultantly Hussain died on the spot while Allah Ditta was injured.

Moreover, a minor was assaulted in limits of Fatehjang police station. Amir Shahzad has reported to police that his minor son Kashif Shahzad was playing outside his house when a man of same village identified as Nauzhat took him to nearby graveyard where he molested him. Later the victim has narrated his ordeal to his family who took him to local police station. Police after medical examination of the victim, which has confirmed the assault arrested the nominated accused. Police registered three separate cases and started further investigation.

