KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) ::A man who was working in fields, stranded into tractor rotavator and killed at Kassovaal Mian Channu here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, Manzoor s/o Abdullah r/o of 117/14-L Mian Channu was working in the field. Suddenly he stranded under tractor rotavator and died.