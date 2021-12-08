UrduPoint.com

Man Killed While Crossing Road

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

Man killed while crossing road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :A 40-year-old man was killed while crossing a road near Pindi Botala village in the areas of Sahiwal police limits on Wednesday.

Police said a speeding rickshaw hit to death Muhammad Ayub and fled the scene.

The body was handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities. Police registered case against the rickshaw driver and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Man Sahiwal

Recent Stories

UAE announces 69 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries ..

UAE announces 69 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

6 minutes ago
 Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From ..

Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From Relatives of MH17 Crash Victim ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunc ..

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunch with cat

47 minutes ago
 Massive gains for Agarwal, Patel in ICC Rankings

Massive gains for Agarwal, Patel in ICC Rankings

26 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 370 new COVID-19 cases, 171 death ..

Philippines logs 370 new COVID-19 cases, 171 deaths

26 minutes ago
 German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democrat ..

German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democratic Party as New Chancellor

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.