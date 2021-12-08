Man killed while crossing road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :A 40-year-old man was killed while crossing a road near Pindi Botala village in the areas of Sahiwal police limits on Wednesday.

Police said a speeding rickshaw hit to death Muhammad Ayub and fled the scene.

The body was handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities. Police registered case against the rickshaw driver and started investigation.