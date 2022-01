(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :A man has butchered to death his wife over a domestic dispute in the area of Sammundri police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that Mushtaq Ahmad resident of Chak No.225-GB killed his wife 45-year-old Nazia Bibi.

The police took body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accusedwho managed to escape from the scene.