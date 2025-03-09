Man Killed; Wife, Daughter Shot At Injured
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 02:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) A man was killed while his wife and minor daughter sustained bullet
injuries here on Sunday.
According to police, veterinary doctor Naemat, had contracted marriage
to Iram Qadir, the mother of two children, few days ago. The family was
going to somewhere by a car when two armed persons on a motorcycle
opened fire at the vehicle near Mujahid Colony bridge, Lahore road.
As a
result of which, Naemat, his wife Iram and nine-year-old daughter sustained
critical bullet injuries. The victims were rushed to a hospital where Naemat
succumbed to his injuries.
Iram had got divorce from her ex-husband Umer Farooq due to his drug
addiction.
It was revealed that Naemat had also been married before and had four
children from his first marriage.
A case has been registered against the suspect.
City police were investigating.
APP/aaj
