Man killed; wife, daughter shot at injured

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) A man was killed while his wife and minor daughter sustained bullet

injuries here on Sunday.

According to police, veterinary doctor Naemat, had contracted marriage

to Iram Qadir, the mother of two children, few days ago. The family was

going to somewhere by a car when two armed persons on a motorcycle

opened fire at the vehicle near Mujahid Colony bridge, Lahore road.

As a

result of which, Naemat, his wife Iram and nine-year-old daughter sustained

critical bullet injuries. The victims were rushed to a hospital where Naemat

succumbed to his injuries.

Iram had got divorce from her ex-husband Umer Farooq due to his drug

addiction.

It was revealed that Naemat had also been married before and had four

children from his first marriage.

A case has been registered against the suspect.

City police were investigating.

