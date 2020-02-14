Man killed wife in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :-:A man has allegedly killed his wife over a domestic dispute in village Nou Gaza-Kot Nainaan Shakargarh near here on Friday.

According to the details, accused Shakur Khan allegedly killed his wife Najma Bibi (42) by repeated attacks of bricks over her suspicion character.

She was mother of six children.

Accused fled away from the spot. Police shifted the body to a local hospital for autopsy.

Further investigations were underway.