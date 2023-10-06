Man killed, wife injured in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) A man was killed and his wife was injured in a road accident near here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, 70-year-old Hamid was riding a motorcycle along with his 60-year old wife Balqees of Chak No 33GB, Satiana Road.

When they reached near Khanoana bypass, a car hit them. As a result, Hamid died on-the-spot, while Balqees suffered injuries.

The body was removed to mortuary while the injured was rushed to the civil hospital for medical treatment.