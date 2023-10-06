Man Killed, Wife Injured In Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) A man was killed and his wife was injured in a road accident near here on Friday.
According to Rescue 1122, 70-year-old Hamid was riding a motorcycle along with his 60-year old wife Balqees of Chak No 33GB, Satiana Road.
When they reached near Khanoana bypass, a car hit them. As a result, Hamid died on-the-spot, while Balqees suffered injuries.
The body was removed to mortuary while the injured was rushed to the civil hospital for medical treatment.