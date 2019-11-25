Man killed, wife injured in road accident in Faisalabad

A man was killed while his wife sustained injuries in a road accident, in the precincts of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : A man was killed while his wife sustained injuries in a road accident, in the precincts of Sadar police station.

Police said on Monday that Iqbal along with his wife was riding a motorcycle at Jaranwala road near 64-Wali Pulli when they fell onto the ground after the Dupatta (head-dress) of the woman entangled in the wheel.

The couple was being shifted to the hospital when Iqbal succumbed to his injuries on the way while his wife was admitted to the hospital.