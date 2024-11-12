Open Menu

Man Killed, Wife Injured On Road

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A man was killed while his wife was injured in a collision between two motorcycles

near here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, 40-year-old Rafaqat was killed on the spot

while his wife Saba was injured. The Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured

to a local hospital.

