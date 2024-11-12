Man Killed, Wife Injured On Road
Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A man was killed while his wife was injured in a collision between two motorcycles
near here on Tuesday.
According to the Rescue 1122, 40-year-old Rafaqat was killed on the spot
while his wife Saba was injured. The Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured
to a local hospital.
