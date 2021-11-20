Man killed, wife injured over old matrimonial dispute

A person was killed and his wife injured in Budhla Santt area over old matrimonial dispute here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :A person was killed and his wife injured in Budhla Santt area over old matrimonial dispute here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, Rescue control room received a call in which caller said that two rival groups started quarrelling and a group opened fire in which a person died on the spot while woman sustained bullet injuries.

The rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to Nishtar hospital after providing first.

The deceased was identified as 47 years old Jaffar s/o Allah Yar while his wife 37 years old Tasleem Bibi sustained injuries.