UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed, Wife Injures In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:35 PM

Man killed, wife injures in road accident

A man was killed while his wife sustained critical injuries after their bike hit with a tuck, rescuers said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A man was killed while his wife sustained critical injuries after their bike hit with a tuck, rescuers said.

According to report issued from control room of Rescue 1122, truck coming head on struck the motorbike badly near patrolling police check post of Khan Pur Baga Sher.

As a result, Abid Aleem, 30, died on the spot and his wife Razia Bibi, 28, suffered from severe injuries was shifted to DHQ hospital after providing emergency treatment by rescue staffer.

The victims couple were stated to be hailing from Muzaffargarh.

Accident was occurred due to over-speeding of the truck while truck driver manged to escape after the accident, further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Died Wife Man Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122 Post From

Recent Stories

Scenes of Hullabaloo in National Assembly go viral

3 minutes ago

Its Galaxy Week on Samsung’s Online Shop!

5 minutes ago

Relief items distributed among Chitral flood affec ..

6 minutes ago

Difficult to Say What Will Happen to Open Skies Tr ..

6 minutes ago

Paris mayor hints at bid to be France's first woma ..

6 minutes ago

Farrukh condemns opposition's unparliamentary atti ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.