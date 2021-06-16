Man killed, wife injures in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A man was killed while his wife sustained critical injuries after their bike hit with a tuck, rescuers said.

According to report issued from control room of Rescue 1122, truck coming head on struck the motorbike badly near patrolling police check post of Khan Pur Baga Sher.

As a result, Abid Aleem, 30, died on the spot and his wife Razia Bibi, 28, suffered from severe injuries was shifted to DHQ hospital after providing emergency treatment by rescue staffer.

The victims couple were stated to be hailing from Muzaffargarh.

Accident was occurred due to over-speeding of the truck while truck driver manged to escape after the accident, further investigation was underway.