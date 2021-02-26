Man killed wife, mother in law over domestic dispute in Fatehjang

In a cold blood and tragic incident, a man shot dead his wife and mother in law over domestic dispute in village Kudwal in limits of Fatehjang Police station on Friday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :In a cold blood and tragic incident, a man shot dead his wife and mother in law over domestic dispute in village Kudwal in limits of Fatehjang Police station on Friday. Police while quoting family sources said that Mohammad Asif- a resident of Gujranwala contracted marriage with Tayyba Bibi a resident of village Kudwal some years ago.

Later the couple developed differences and the lady retuned her parents' house. On Friday, Asif came to his in laws house to take her wife back but the woman and her mother has refused to go back.

After brief exchange of hot words, full of anger, the accused took out his pistol and showered bullets over the women resultantly 27 years old Tayyba Bibi and her mother 45 years old Kosar Bibi died on the spot.

The accused managed to escape from the crime scene successfully. Later the bodies were shifted to THQ hospital Fatehjang for autopsy. Police sources said that a haunt was launched to arrest the fleecing accused through his mobile phone location. Fatehjang Police registered a double murder case against the accused.