Open Menu

Man Killed Wife On Family Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Man killed wife on family dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) A man killed his wife on some family disputes here under the jurisdiction of Khushaab Sadar Police station on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad YameEn (45) r/o Kamaani village had a family dispute with his wife Naila Bibi (35).

On the day of incident after exchanging harsh words with each other, killed his wife after opening fire at her.

Police concerns reached the spot shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Fire Police Wife Man Family

Recent Stories

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m i ..

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years

21 minutes ago
 Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

2 hours ago
 COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

15 hours ago
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

15 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

15 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

15 hours ago
 Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

15 hours ago
 Construction of smart police stations being starte ..

Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP

15 hours ago
 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: ..

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan