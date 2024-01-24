Man Killed Wife On Family Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) A man killed his wife on some family disputes here under the jurisdiction of Khushaab Sadar Police station on Wednesday.
Police said that Muhammad YameEn (45) r/o Kamaani village had a family dispute with his wife Naila Bibi (35).
On the day of incident after exchanging harsh words with each other, killed his wife after opening fire at her.
Police concerns reached the spot shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.
Further investigation was under way.
