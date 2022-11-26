Man killed wife over domestic dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :A man has killed his wife over a domestic dispute in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Saima Bibi resident of Chak No.243-RB Jhok Kharlan exchanged harsh words with her spouse Nadeem Amin over a domestic dispute.

Over this issue, the accused Nadeem along with his brother Saleem reportedly hit his wife in her head with bricks.

As a result, Saima Bibi, a mother of 4 kids, received critical injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.