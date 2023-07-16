Man killed wife over domestic dispute

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :A man killed his wife over a domestic dispute in Sakhinagar in the limits of Hassanabdal police station on Sunday.

According to the Police, Muhammad Sadeeq's had some domestic disputes with his wife for some time.

On Sunday, when she was going to a relative's house, Sadeeq intercepted her at Sakhinagar Chowk and shot her in the head resulting in her death on the spot.

The suspect managed to escape from the scene successfully. Police handed over the body for burial after an autopsy at THQ hospital and launched a haunt to arrest the accused.