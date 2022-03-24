Man killed, wife, son injured on road

A man was killed while his wife and a minor son sustained injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley, here on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was killed while his wife and a minor son sustained injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley, here on Thursday.

Police said Ghulam Mujtaba with his wife Rukhsana Bibi and four-year-old son Abdul Rafi was on his way to Chhanga Manga from Chunian on a motorcycle.

When they reached near Jheel Morr, a rashly driven bricks-loaded tractor-trolley hit the bike, killing Ghulam Mujtaba on the spot and injuring his wife and son.

The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital.