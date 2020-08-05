Man Killed Wife,injured Sister-in-law
Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:32 PM
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A man killed his wife,injured his sister-in-law, and later committed suicide over a domestic issue in Gogera.
Police said here on Wednesday that Allah Ditta r/o Gogera stabbed with knife to death his wife Hamida when she was asleep and injured his sister-in-law Muneeran Bibi over a domestic issue.
Later,he committed suicide and died on the spot.
Police shifted the bodies and injured woman to hospital.
Further investigation was underway.