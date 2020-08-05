Man killed wife,injured sister-in-law

A man killed his wife,injured his sister-in-law, and later committed suicide over a domestic issue in Gogera

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A man killed his wife,injured his sister-in-law, and later committed suicide over a domestic issue in Gogera.

Police said here on Wednesday that Allah Ditta r/o Gogera stabbed with knife to death his wife Hamida when she was asleep and injured his sister-in-law Muneeran Bibi over a domestic issue.

Later,he committed suicide and died on the spot.

Police shifted the bodies and injured woman to hospital.

Further investigation was underway.