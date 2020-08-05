UrduPoint.com
Man Killed Wife,injured Sister-in-law

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:32 PM

Man killed wife,injured sister-in-law

A man killed his wife,injured his sister-in-law, and later committed suicide over a domestic issue in Gogera

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A man killed his wife,injured his sister-in-law, and later committed suicide over a domestic issue in Gogera.

Police said here on Wednesday that Allah Ditta r/o Gogera stabbed with knife to death his wife Hamida when she was asleep and injured his sister-in-law Muneeran Bibi over a domestic issue.

Later,he committed suicide and died on the spot.

Police shifted the bodies and injured woman to hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Died Suicide Wife Man Women

