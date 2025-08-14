Open Menu

Man Killed, Woman Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 11:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A man was killed and a woman sustained injuries in a traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a car near Shahpur Kanjra on Multan Road, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when the motorcycle collided with a car.

As a result, motorcyclist died on the spot while a 40-year-old woman, identified as Rukhsana, was injured.

The injured woman was given first aid and later shifted to Jinnah Hospital for further treatment.

The body of the deceased, whose identity could not be ascertained immediately, was handed over to the local police for legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway, said spokesperson.

