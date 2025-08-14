Man Killed, Woman Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 11:19 PM
A man was killed and a woman sustained injuries in a traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a car near Shahpur Kanjra on Multan Road, here on Thursday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A man was killed and a woman sustained injuries in a traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a car near Shahpur Kanjra on Multan Road, here on Thursday.
According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when the motorcycle collided with a car.
As a result, motorcyclist died on the spot while a 40-year-old woman, identified as Rukhsana, was injured.
The injured woman was given first aid and later shifted to Jinnah Hospital for further treatment.
The body of the deceased, whose identity could not be ascertained immediately, was handed over to the local police for legal formalities.
Further investigation was underway, said spokesperson.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian delegation on best government pra ..
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over flood victims
UAE conducts 71st airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
Grand farewell ceremony honors military leaders in Kohat
Shaken Sher Dil Kabaddi Club wins Independence Day tournament
No stone to be left unturned to improve lives of people: CM Maryam
FIEDMC marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, cake cutting and tree plantati ..
100 recitations of Holy Quran for blessings to martyrs completed at Governor Hou ..
Man killed, woman injured in road accident
Nation celebrated 79th Independence Day with enthusiasm, unity
12 killed, 1,735 injured in Punjab road accidents
ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grand farewell ceremony honors military leaders in Kohat8 minutes ago
-
No stone to be left unturned to improve lives of people: CM Maryam8 minutes ago
-
FIEDMC marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, cake cutting and tree plantation8 minutes ago
-
100 recitations of Holy Quran for blessings to martyrs completed at Governor House8 minutes ago
-
Man killed, woman injured in road accident1 minute ago
-
Nation celebrated 79th Independence Day with enthusiasm, unity1 minute ago
-
12 killed, 1,735 injured in Punjab road accidents1 minute ago
-
Pakistan Army forced enemy to raise white flag within few hours: Muqam1 minute ago
-
FAC celebrates Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq1 minute ago
-
Kohat police arrest brother for sister's murder13 minutes ago
-
FDA celebrates Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq13 minutes ago
-
Central Jail Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal13 minutes ago