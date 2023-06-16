UrduPoint.com

Man Killed, Woman Injured In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Man killed, woman injured in road mishap

A motorcycle riding man was killed while his pillion rider lady sustained serious injuries in a road mishap in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A motorcycle riding man was killed while his pillion rider lady sustained serious injuries in a road mishap in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that 35-year-old Muhammad Usman along with his relative woman Humaira was going on a motorcycle when headdress of the lady entangled in the wheel of the two-wheeler near Palm City on Satiana Road.

As a result, the motorcyclists fell down on the road and a Mazda truck coming from the rear ran down and killed the motorcyclist Usman on the spot while his pillion rider lady Humaira was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Man Progress Rescue 1122 Women From Mazda

Recent Stories

BRICS Launches Member Accession Talks - Russia's L ..

BRICS Launches Member Accession Talks - Russia's Lavrov

23 seconds ago
 Detinue recovered from police custody

Detinue recovered from police custody

1 minute ago
 Blinken says trip to China aimed at 'avoiding misc ..

Blinken says trip to China aimed at 'avoiding miscalculations'

1 minute ago
 House 2024 NDAA Requests $80Mln Worth of ATACMS Fo ..

House 2024 NDAA Requests $80Mln Worth of ATACMS For Ukraine - Legislation

1 minute ago
 Russia's Patriarch Might Meet With Papal Envoy Dur ..

Russia's Patriarch Might Meet With Papal Envoy During His Trip to Moscow - Cleri ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan fulfills all requirements of IMF, wishes ..

Pakistan fulfills all requirements of IMF, wishes to continue program: Minister ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.