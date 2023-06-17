UrduPoint.com

Man Killed, Woman Injured In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Man killed, woman injured in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A motorcycle riding man was killed while his pillion rider lady sustained serious injuries in a road mishap in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that 35-year-old Muhammad Usman along with his relative woman Humaira was going on a motorcycle when headdress of the lady entangled in the wheel of the two-wheeler near Palm City on Satiana Road.

As a result, the motorcyclists fell down on the road and a Mazda truck coming from the rear ran down and killed the motorcyclist Usman on the spot while his pillion rider lady Humaira was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Man Progress Rescue 1122 Women From Mazda

Recent Stories

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar a ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar assures business delegation of ..

9 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to provide quality health facili ..

Steps being taken to provide quality health facilities to people in SNGRRMH: Dr. ..

9 minutes ago
 Gazprom Says Discussed With China's CNPC Gas Shipm ..

Gazprom Says Discussed With China's CNPC Gas Shipments via Russia's Far East Rou ..

9 minutes ago
 ECP responsible to announce election date: Ministe ..

ECP responsible to announce election date: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Naz ..

9 minutes ago
 BRICS Launches Member Accession Talks - Russia's L ..

BRICS Launches Member Accession Talks - Russia's Lavrov

11 minutes ago
 Man killed, woman injured in road mishap

Man killed, woman injured in road mishap

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.