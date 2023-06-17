Man killed, woman injured in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A motorcycle riding man was killed while his pillion rider lady sustained serious injuries in a road mishap in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that 35-year-old Muhammad Usman along with his relative woman Humaira was going on a motorcycle when headdress of the lady entangled in the wheel of the two-wheeler near Palm City on Satiana Road.

As a result, the motorcyclists fell down on the road and a Mazda truck coming from the rear ran down and killed the motorcyclist Usman on the spot while his pillion rider lady Humaira was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.