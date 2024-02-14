Man Killed,3 Injured In Road Mishap
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A man was killed while three others sustained injuries in a collision between a motorcycle-rickshaw and tractor-trolley near Village 195/EB on Wednesday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, a motorcycle-rickshaw was on the way to the city area when a speeding tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane collided with the rickshaw near Village 195/EB.
Resultantly, Muhammad Saleem resident of Village 415/EB died on the spot while three others Ejaz, Zulifqar, and Raju sustained serious injuries.
Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to the hospital, however, Gagu Mandi police have also started the investigations into the incident by taking the tractor trolley into custody while the driver managed to escape from the scene.
