Man Killed,another Injured

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Man killed,another injured

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was killed while another received injuries in an incident in Saddar police limits on Sunday.

According to police, Waqar Aslam and Khaliqdad, residents of chak 29 NB, had an altercation with Safdar Hayyat, Muhammad Qasim and Muhammad Asim over a petty issue few days back.

On the day of incident, victims Waqar Aslam and Khaliqdad were sitting at a shop when Saffdar Hayyat along with his two accomplices Muhammad Qasim and Muhammad Asim came and exchanged harsh words over some issue. The accused opened fire at them, killing Waqar Aslam on the spot and caused injuries to Khaliqdad.

On getting information, a team led by DSP Saddar Circle Akhtar Ali Wains and SHO Zafar Shah police station Saddar reached the spot and arrested the three accused---Safdar Hayat, Muhammad Qasim and Muhammad Asim. DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar awarded cash prizes to the police team on showing courage and bravery.

