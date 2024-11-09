Man Killed,another Injured In A Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 02:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A man was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries after collision with cattle on the road near Village 375/EB Gagu Mandi on Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources,Saleem Maseeh along with his friend 'Aqash Maseeh' were returning home from the market on motorcycle when the motorcycle collided with the cattle crossing the road near Village 375/EB.
Resultantly,Maseeh died on the spot whereas,Aqash Maseeh got injured.
Rescue officials reached the spot,shifted the body and injured to nearby hospital.
However,the mishap occurred due to over-speeding by the motorcyclists,rescue officials added.
