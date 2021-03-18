UrduPoint.com
Man Killed,five Injured In Fireworks Explosion

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:29 PM

Man killed,five injured in fireworks explosion

A man was killed while his wife and five children suffered burn injuries in an explosion caused by fireworks at Pakpattan road,Depalpur

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :A man was killed while his wife and five children suffered burn injuries in an explosion caused by fireworks at Pakpattan road,Depalpur.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson here on Thursday, Amjad s/o Nazeer,r/o Gulshan Fareed colony, was preparing fireworks at his home when the material caught fire and following the blast,the roof of house caved in.

The man burnt to death while other six members sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 recovered the body and shifted injured persons to hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

