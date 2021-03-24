UrduPoint.com
Man Killed,five Injured In Tractor Trolley-van Collision

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A man was killed, while nine others suffered injuries in tractor trolley-van collision here at bypass road.

According to Rescue-1122 source on Wednesday,a speeding passenger van hit the tractor trolley near Jinnah town.

As a result, a man was killed,while five women and four children sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured persons to THQ hospital.

The victims were belonged to same family and were traveling to Okara from Iqbalnagar to participate in a wedding ceremony,said rescue source.

More Stories From Pakistan

