Open Menu

Man Killed,four Injured In Firing Incident:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:02 PM

Man killed,four injured in firing incident:

A man was killed,while four people including a woman sustained bullet injuries in a firing incident at district court here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A man was killed,while four people including a woman sustained bullet injuries in a firing incident at district court here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources,a family belong to Chak no 73 SB came at the district court for hearing of a case when their opponents attack on them with a sharp-edged weapon and a pistol.

Muhammad Ijaz died on the spot, while Muhammad Nawaz,Shamim Bibi,Umar Daraz and Ammad Riaz sustained injuries.

Upon receiving information,a heavy police contingent along with the rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to the Dr Faisal Masood Teaching hospital.

As per initial investigation,the incident was stated to be a result of old enmity,said police.

DPO Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi took notice of the incident and said that all aspects were being investigated and strict legal action will be taken against the accused involved.

Related Topics

Hearing Firing Attack Police Died Man Rescue 1122 Women Family All Weapon Court

Recent Stories

43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes aft ..

43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes after welcoming 1.82 million

14 minutes ago
 Mohamed Salah Shares His Passion for Books, Inspir ..

Mohamed Salah Shares His Passion for Books, Inspiring Fans at SIBF 2024

14 minutes ago
 Hamza Ali Abbasi Inspires Audiences at SIBF 2024 w ..

Hamza Ali Abbasi Inspires Audiences at SIBF 2024 with Faith, Self-Discovery, and ..

14 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Sye ..

Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani review ..

9 minutes ago
 COP29 negotiators strive for deal after G20 'march ..

COP29 negotiators strive for deal after G20 'marching orders'

9 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS meets Pakistani Envoy in Azerbaijan ..

Chairman PRCS meets Pakistani Envoy in Azerbaijan during CoP29

19 minutes ago
European stocks slide on fears of Russia-Ukraine e ..

European stocks slide on fears of Russia-Ukraine escalation

19 minutes ago
 Governor SBP underscores the need to support women ..

Governor SBP underscores the need to support women entrepreneurs

19 minutes ago
 Najy Benhassine calls on MPA Sadiq Sanjarani

Najy Benhassine calls on MPA Sadiq Sanjarani

19 minutes ago
 No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: ..

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda

2 hours ago
 Palestinian Authority says 3 Palestinians killed i ..

Palestinian Authority says 3 Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid

9 minutes ago
 No document from UAE govt on visa restrictions on ..

No document from UAE govt on visa restrictions on Pakistanis: Embassy

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan