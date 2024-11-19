Man killed,four injured in firing incident:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A man was killed,while four people including a woman sustained bullet injuries in a firing incident at district court here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources,a family belong to Chak no 73 SB came at the district court for hearing of a case when their opponents attack on them with a sharp-edged weapon and a pistol.

Muhammad Ijaz died on the spot, while Muhammad Nawaz,Shamim Bibi,Umar Daraz and Ammad Riaz sustained injuries.

Upon receiving information,a heavy police contingent along with the rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to the Dr Faisal Masood Teaching hospital.

As per initial investigation,the incident was stated to be a result of old enmity,said police.

DPO Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi took notice of the incident and said that all aspects were being investigated and strict legal action will be taken against the accused involved.