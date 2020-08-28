Man Killed,minor Injured In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:30 AM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :A man was killed, while his minor son suffered injuries in road accident at Javed Nagar bypass, Pattoki.
According to Police here on Friday, Muhammad Saleem (40) r/o Jodh Singh along with his son Hassan (10), was traveling on motorcycle when a speeding car hit them near Javed Nagar bypass.
Consequently, Saleem received serious injuries and died on the spot, while Hassan suffered injuries.
Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured person to hospital.
Saddar Police started investigation.