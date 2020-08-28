UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed,minor Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:30 AM

Man killed,minor injured in road accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :A man was killed, while his minor son suffered injuries in road accident at Javed Nagar bypass, Pattoki.

According to Police here on Friday, Muhammad Saleem (40) r/o Jodh Singh along with his son Hassan (10), was traveling on motorcycle when a speeding car hit them near Javed Nagar bypass.

Consequently, Saleem received serious injuries and died on the spot, while Hassan suffered injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured person to hospital.

Saddar Police started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Car Died Road Accident Man Pattoki

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 28, 2020 in Pakistan

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of participant ..

9 hours ago

&#039;Let’s focus on the positives,&#039; says K ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs implementation of work ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Canvas offers unique immersive art experienc ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.