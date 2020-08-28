Man killed,minor injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :A man was killed, while his minor son suffered injuries in road accident at Javed Nagar bypass, Pattoki.

According to Police here on Friday, Muhammad Saleem (40) r/o Jodh Singh along with his son Hassan (10), was traveling on motorcycle when a speeding car hit them near Javed Nagar bypass.

Consequently, Saleem received serious injuries and died on the spot, while Hassan suffered injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured person to hospital.

Saddar Police started investigation.