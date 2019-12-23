UrduPoint.com
Man Killed,nine Injured In Three Vehicle Collision In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:42 PM

Man killed,nine injured in three vehicle collision in Khanewal

A man was killed while nine others sustained serious injuries in bus-truck-motorcycle collision at Abdul Hakeem-Talamba road here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) -:A man was killed while nine others sustained serious injuries in bus-truck-motorcycle collision at Abdul Hakeem-Talamba road here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger bus was on the way to Lahore from Sara-e-Sadhu when a speeding truck collided with the bus due to dense fog.

Meanwhile,a motorcyclist Imran also rammed into the bus and died on the spot.

Nine passengers including Nusrat, Kiran, Abdul Salam, Khuda Bukhash, Aisha Bibi, Ramzan, Abdul Jabbar, Shazmeen and Awais suffered serious injuries and were shifted to Rural Health Centre Talamba.

Your Thoughts and Comments

