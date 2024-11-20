Man killed,one injured in road accident:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A man was killed,while another was injured in a road accident here on Ajnala road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Muhammad Adnan (34) along with his friend Khurram Shahzad (24) was traveling on a motorcycle when a rashly-driven car hit the two-wheeler.

Consequently,Adnan died on the spot,while Khuram suffered injuries.

Concerned police and Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to the Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching hospital.

Police were investigating.