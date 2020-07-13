UrduPoint.com
Man Killed,seven Injured Over Land Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead,while seven others suffered bullet injuries over land dispute in Kotmomin police limits.

According to police here on Monday, Allah Bakhsh r/o of kotmomin,had an altercation with his cousin Azmat Hussain over land dispute few days ago.

On the day of incident,Bakhsh along with his friends --Hamid, Moon, Anjum, Imtiaz, Akraam, Ghulam Hassan and Jahanzeb,was sitting in his fields when accused Azmat along with his four accomplices came there and allegedly opened indiscriminate firing at them.Consequently,Allah Baksh died on the spot, while other sustained bullet injuries.

On getting information,police reached the spot and shifted the body and injured persons to THQ Kotmomin Hospital.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem. DPO Faisal Gulzar taking notice of the incident directed the concerned police to arrest the accused within 24 hours.

