Man Killed,three Injured In Roof Collapse In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:42 PM
A man was killed, while three others suffered critical injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Millat Town police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :A man was killed, while three others suffered critical injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Millat Town police station.
Police said on Monday that labourers were working in construction of a new house in Zia Shaheed Colony at Millat Road near Gokhowal when roof of first floor caved in.
On getting information,Rescue teams reached the spot and recovered a body and three injured.The body was identified as 48-year-old Zulfiqar son of Ramzan,whereas three injured persons included -- Arshad Ali (60),Nadeem Ramzan (35) and Ali Sabir (32).
The body and injured person shifted to Allied Hospital.
Police started investigation.