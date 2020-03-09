UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed,three Injured In Roof Collapse In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:42 PM

Man killed,three injured in roof collapse in Faisalabad

A man was killed, while three others suffered critical injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :A man was killed, while three others suffered critical injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police said on Monday that labourers were working in construction of a new house in Zia Shaheed Colony at Millat Road near Gokhowal when roof of first floor caved in.

On getting information,Rescue teams reached the spot and recovered a body and three injured.The body was identified as 48-year-old Zulfiqar son of Ramzan,whereas three injured persons included -- Arshad Ali (60),Nadeem Ramzan (35) and Ali Sabir (32).

The body and injured person shifted to Allied Hospital.

Police started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Road Man Arshad Ali

Recent Stories

Supply of Vietnamese alumina to the UAE extended u ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed, 1 injured in separate mishaps in Sargo ..

10 seconds ago

Police arrests 49 from different parts of city in ..

11 seconds ago

I would have conceded defeat if I had not been a s ..

13 minutes ago

London police shoot dead knifeman near UK parliame ..

13 seconds ago

Embassies close in North Korea as diplomats evacua ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.