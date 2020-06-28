UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 04:00 PM

Man killed,two injured

Kasur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was killed while two others suffered injuries in a road mishap here in Phoolnagar area on Sunday .

According to police,three residents of tehsil Pattoki--Mithu, Qasim and Junaid were working on their tractor trolley alongside a road near Jambur morr when a speeding car hit them severely.

Mithu died on the spot, while others two sustained injuries and were shifted to Phoolnagar Trauma Centre.

