Man killed,two injured in a road mishap

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident here at Multan road Chenab Pul Muzaffargarh on Monday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a trailer hit a motorcycle.As a result,Muhammad Asif died on the spot,while Asif and Murtaza received injuries.The victims were shifted to the district hospital.