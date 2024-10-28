Open Menu

Man Killed,two Injured In A Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Man killed,two injured in a road mishap

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident here at Multan road Chenab Pul Muzaffargarh on Monday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a trailer hit a motorcycle.As a result,Muhammad Asif died on the spot,while Asif and Murtaza received injuries.The victims were shifted to the district hospital.

