Man Killed,two Injured In A Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident here at Multan road Chenab Pul Muzaffargarh on Monday.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a trailer hit a motorcycle.As a result,Muhammad Asif died on the spot,while Asif and Murtaza received injuries.The victims were shifted to the district hospital.
