Man killed,two injured in road accident in Sargodha

A man was killed,while two others suffered injuries in a road accident in Jauharabad police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ):A man was killed,while two others suffered injuries in a road accident in Jauharabad police limits.

Police said on Monday that Fateh Hayat (45), resident of Hassanpur Tiwana along with his son Nayyer Abbas (16) and nephew Omar Daraz (17), was riding on a motorcycle on Khushab Grout road when the two-wheeler collided with a donkey cart near Mangoor village.

Consequently,Fateh died on the spot, while others two suffered injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured persons to THQ hospital.

Police registered case.