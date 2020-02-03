UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed,two Injured In Road Accident In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 02:44 PM

Man killed,two injured in road accident in Sargodha

A man was killed,while two others suffered injuries in a road accident in Jauharabad police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ):A man was killed,while two others suffered injuries in a road accident in Jauharabad police limits.

Police said on Monday that Fateh Hayat (45), resident of Hassanpur Tiwana along with his son Nayyer Abbas (16) and nephew Omar Daraz (17), was riding on a motorcycle on Khushab Grout road when the two-wheeler collided with a donkey cart near Mangoor village.

Consequently,Fateh died on the spot, while others two suffered injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured persons to THQ hospital.

Police registered case.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died Road Accident Man Khushab Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

16 minutes ago

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

16 minutes ago

German, Austrian Chancellors Discuss Post-Brexit E ..

2 minutes ago

Two Drones Downed Near Hmeimim Airbase in Syria - ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.