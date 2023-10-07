Open Menu

Man Killed,wife Injured In Bike-truck Collision

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Man killed,wife injured in bike-truck collision

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) A man was killed while his wife sustained severe injuries when the motorcycle were riding on was hit by a truck in Sargodha on Saturday day.

According to details, the accident occurred at Khizarabad road near Marri Lak where a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle, killing Lal Khan on the spot and injuring Tahira Bibi.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted the dead and injured to the nearby hospital.Police sources informed that the driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

The motorcycle they were riding on was struck by a truck in Sargodha on Saturday, resulting in the death of the man and serious injury to his wife.

Details indicate that a speeding truck crashed with a motorcycle on the Khizarabad road near Marri Lak, instantly killing Lal Khan and seriously hurting Tahira Bibi.

After the collision, police and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and transported the injured and dead to a local hospital. According to police reports, the truck driver was able to flee the site of the collision.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Driver Road Wife Man Sargodha SITE From

Recent Stories

MOCCAE and Tadweer sign MoU to launch global initi ..

MOCCAE and Tadweer sign MoU to launch global initiative to decarbonize waste man ..

25 minutes ago
 FM Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ me ..

FM Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ meeting in Azerbaijan

48 minutes ago
 Action against illegal activities to continue with ..

Action against illegal activities to continue with full force: COAS

54 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs strengthens partnerships with courie ..

Dubai Customs strengthens partnerships with courier companies to fuel e-commerce ..

55 minutes ago
 WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, sol ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, solutions for smart and sustainab ..

2 hours ago
 Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium receive ..

Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium received: Police

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afg ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wicket ..

Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wickets

3 hours ago
 Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in ..

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in Asian Games

3 hours ago
 Karachiites burdened with more increase in power b ..

Karachiites burdened with more increase in power bills

4 hours ago
 UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as th ..

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to s ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan