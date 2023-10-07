Man killed,wife injured in bike-truck collision

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) A man was killed while his wife sustained severe injuries when the motorcycle were riding on was hit by a truck in Sargodha on Saturday day.

According to details, the accident occurred at Khizarabad road near Marri Lak where a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle, killing Lal Khan on the spot and injuring Tahira Bibi.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted the dead and injured to the nearby hospital.Police sources informed that the driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

