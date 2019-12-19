Man killed,wife injured in Multan

A man was killed,while his wife sustained injuries in car-motorcycle collision at old Shujabad road near Sikandarabad morr here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) -:A man was killed,while his wife sustained injuries in car-motorcycle collision at old Shujabad road near Sikandarabad morr here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources,a man was travelling on his motorbike alongwith his wife when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler.

The man,yet to be identified,died on the spot.While the woman sustained serious injuries and was shifted to hospital.

The concerned police started investigation.