Man Killed,wife Injured In Road Accident
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :A man was killed,while his wife sustained severe injuries in motorcycle-cart collision in Kot momin Police limits.
Police sources said on Monday that Jaffar,resident of Syed Sharif village,was traveling along with his wife Kaneez Bibi on a motorcycle towards Kotmomin when the two-wheeler collided with a donkey-cart coming from opposite direction near Dhengra wali.
Consequently,Jaffar died on the spot, while his wife received severe injuries.
Rescue-1122 team shifted the injured to the THQ hospital.