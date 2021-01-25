Man killed,wife injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :A man was killed,while his wife sustained severe injuries in motorcycle-cart collision in Kot momin Police limits.

Police sources said on Monday that Jaffar,resident of Syed Sharif village,was traveling along with his wife Kaneez Bibi on a motorcycle towards Kotmomin when the two-wheeler collided with a donkey-cart coming from opposite direction near Dhengra wali.

Consequently,Jaffar died on the spot, while his wife received severe injuries.

Rescue-1122 team shifted the injured to the THQ hospital.