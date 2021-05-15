UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed,wife,children Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 01:20 PM

Man killed,wife,children injured in road accident

SIALKOT, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :A man was killed, while his wife and two children suffered serious injuries in a car-motorcycle collision near Gunna stop, Pasrur road.

According to Rescue-1122 here on Saturday, 34-year-old Adnan along with his wife and two children, was traveling on motorcycle when a speeding car hit them near Gunna stop.

Consequently, Adnan died on the spot while his wife and children sustained injuries.

On getting information, Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the body and critically injured woman to hospital while two children sustained minor injuries and were provided first aid on the spot.

app/ir

Related Topics

Injured Road Car Died Wife Man Pasrur Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

UAE alarmed by escalating spiral of violence in Is ..

14 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

16 hours ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

21 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

22 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.