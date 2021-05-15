Man killed,wife,children injured in road accident

SIALKOT, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :A man was killed, while his wife and two children suffered serious injuries in a car-motorcycle collision near Gunna stop, Pasrur road.

According to Rescue-1122 here on Saturday, 34-year-old Adnan along with his wife and two children, was traveling on motorcycle when a speeding car hit them near Gunna stop.

Consequently, Adnan died on the spot while his wife and children sustained injuries.

On getting information, Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the body and critically injured woman to hospital while two children sustained minor injuries and were provided first aid on the spot.

