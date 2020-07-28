UrduPoint.com
Man Killed,wife,two Minors Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

Man killed,wife,two minors injured in road accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was killed, while his wife and two minors sustained critical injuries in a road accident on Chunian-Pattoki road.

Police said on Tuesday that Iqbal Ahmed (36),r/o Narain Singh Wala, along with his wife and two minor children, was traveling on motorcycle on Chunian-Pattoki road when a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler near Gajjan Singh wala.

Consequently, Iqbal suffered serious injuries and died on he spot, while three others receives serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured persons to hospital.

Changa Manga police started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

