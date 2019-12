Man killed,woman injured on road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :A man was killed and his spouse injured in an accident on Saturday.

The police spokesman said 50-year-old Muhammad islam along with his wife was traveling on a motorcycle when a dumper hit it.

As a result, Muhammad Islam died on the spot while his wife was injured and shifted to a hospital.

The police registered a case against the driver who fled.