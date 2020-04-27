UrduPoint.com
Man Kills 2 Minor Daughters, Injures Son For Demanding Iftaari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 04:57 PM

A man shot dead his two minor daughters -- 12-year-old Roohanis and 10-year-old Arshia and injured seriously his son Azan for demanding money for Iftaar at his house in Shahabpura locality here, according to the family sources

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) A man shot dead his two minor daughters -- 12-year-old Roohanis and 10-year-old Arshia and injured seriously his son Azan for demanding money for Iftaar at his house in Shahabpura locality here, according to the family sources.

The accused, identified as Arif, later fled the scene. The injured boy was shifted to a local hospital in a critical condition.

Police have registered a case with no arrest till filing of the report.

More Stories From Pakistan

