Man Kills 3 Persons Including Wife In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:17 PM

Husband has killed his wife, daughter and a man on suspicion of his wife having illegitimate relations with the man in Multan.According to media reports, husband killed his wife, daughter and a man suspecting that his wife was involved in immoral activities

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) Husband has killed his wife, daughter and a man on suspicion of his wife having illegitimate relations with the man in Multan.According to media reports, husband killed his wife, daughter and a man suspecting that his wife was involved in immoral activities.

Later he fled the scene.The incident occurred in village of Multan.

