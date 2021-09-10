UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Aunt In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 03:43 PM

Man kills aunt in Muzaffargarh

Man killed his aunt by shooting her on Friday, over marital dispute after breaking into her home in daylight near the area of Sarwar Shaheed in district Muzzafargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Man killed his aunt by shooting her on Friday, over marital dispute after breaking into her home in daylight near the area of Sarwar Shaheed in district Muzzafargarh.

According to police Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, accused identified as Sameeullah, resident of Adda Wahindar, had allegedly tied knot with his paternal cousin Misbah after kidnapping her.

The girl's father Liaquat Ali went to the court and submitted documents to prove that Misbah was under age, thus couldn't get married as per law.

The court accepted the proof and allowed the girl to go with her father. It enraged Sameeullah who went over his uncle's home when the latter had gone outside along with her daughter Misbah. He shot his aunt named Hassina Bibi from point blank range by the pistol and fled away.

Police Chowk Sarwar Shaheed rushed to the spot upon information and collected necessary information from the crime scene. Case was registered on report of Liaqat Ali, the husband of the slain lady.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Martyrs Shaheed Married Man From Court

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanit ..

Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanitarian Event on Anticipatory Ac ..

15 minutes ago
 Farrukh says remittances rise to $5.4b during Jul- ..

Farrukh says remittances rise to $5.4b during Jul-Aug FY 21

2 minutes ago
 China's auto sales up 13.7 percent in Jan.-Aug

China's auto sales up 13.7 percent in Jan.-Aug

2 minutes ago
 Three injured in roof collapse incident

Three injured in roof collapse incident

2 minutes ago
 The way we were: Denmark lifts all Covid curbs

The way we were: Denmark lifts all Covid curbs

2 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on politics

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on politics

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.