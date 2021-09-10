Man kills aunt in Muzaffargarh

Man killed his aunt by shooting her on Friday, over marital dispute after breaking into her home in daylight near the area of Sarwar Shaheed in district Muzzafargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Man killed his aunt by shooting her on Friday, over marital dispute after breaking into her home in daylight near the area of Sarwar Shaheed in district Muzzafargarh.

According to police Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, accused identified as Sameeullah, resident of Adda Wahindar, had allegedly tied knot with his paternal cousin Misbah after kidnapping her.

The girl's father Liaquat Ali went to the court and submitted documents to prove that Misbah was under age, thus couldn't get married as per law.

The court accepted the proof and allowed the girl to go with her father. It enraged Sameeullah who went over his uncle's home when the latter had gone outside along with her daughter Misbah. He shot his aunt named Hassina Bibi from point blank range by the pistol and fled away.

Police Chowk Sarwar Shaheed rushed to the spot upon information and collected necessary information from the crime scene. Case was registered on report of Liaqat Ali, the husband of the slain lady.