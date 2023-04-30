Man kills brother

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :A man shot dead his elder brother over a matrimonial dispute in Miani village, some 36 km away from here on Sunday morning.

Police said that Akmal (39) had a dispute with his elder brother Mehmood (48) over matrimonial issue of their sister in Miani area.

After an altercation, the former shot dead latter's and fled the scene.

Miani police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospitalfor necessary legal formalities.

Police were looking into the matter.