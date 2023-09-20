Open Menu

Man Kills Brother

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Man kills brother

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A man killed his younger brother over a domestic dispute in a nearby village on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place in the limits of Rodala road police station, where Akbar shot dead his younger brother Gul Naz after an altercation over a domestic issue.

Police have shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy after collecting forensic evidence.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Road Man

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services launches mammogram unit a ..

Emirates Health Services launches mammogram unit at Al Hamidiya Health Centre in ..

1 minute ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah set to host 52nd Watch &amp; J ..

Expo Centre Sharjah set to host 52nd Watch &amp; Jewellery Middle East Show

1 minute ago
 Miral launches group Corporate Social Responsibili ..

Miral launches group Corporate Social Responsibility strategy

1 minute ago
 TECNO organized a night photography workshop in co ..

TECNO organized a night photography workshop in collaboration with the Photograp ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves &#039;Al Mudina Water Tank& ..

Sharjah Ruler approves &#039;Al Mudina Water Tank&#039; project

16 minutes ago
 Al Tayer inspects construction work of Hatta Susta ..

Al Tayer inspects construction work of Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls

16 minutes ago
DIHAD celebrates International Day of Peace

DIHAD celebrates International Day of Peace

46 minutes ago
 HSBC announces $1 billion funding push to support ..

HSBC announces $1 billion funding push to support early-stage climate tech compa ..

47 minutes ago
 Turkish actress Merve Kayaalp commits suicide

Turkish actress Merve Kayaalp commits suicide

47 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi writes heart-touching note on daught ..

Shahid Afridi writes heart-touching note on daughter Ansha's wedding

1 hour ago
 HBMSU holds its annual gathering exploring AI, it ..

HBMSU holds its annual gathering exploring AI, its applications in higher educa ..

1 hour ago
 Discos seek Rs1.83 per unit increase in Oct electr ..

Discos seek Rs1.83 per unit increase in Oct electricity bills

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan