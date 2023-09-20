Man kills brother

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A man killed his younger brother over a domestic dispute in a nearby village on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place in the limits of Rodala road police station, where Akbar shot dead his younger brother Gul Naz after an altercation over a domestic issue.

Police have shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy after collecting forensic evidence.

Further investigation was underway.