Open Menu

Man Kills Brother

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Man kills brother

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) A man killed his brother over a minor issue in Jaranwala Saddar police limits

on Thursday.

According to a police report, the accused, Shafique, with his uncle stabbed

to death his brother Ashfaq over a minor domestic issue in Chak No 22-GB.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Man Jaranwala Saddar

Recent Stories

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

28 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

12 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

12 hours ago
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

12 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

12 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

12 hours ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

12 hours ago

Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..

12 hours ago
 LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan