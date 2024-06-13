Man kills brother

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) A man killed his brother over a minor issue in Jaranwala Saddar police limits

on Thursday.

According to a police report, the accused, Shafique, with his uncle stabbed

to death his brother Ashfaq over a minor domestic issue in Chak No 22-GB.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.